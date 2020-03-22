Left Menu
Development News Edition

NYC to run out of ventilators in days: mayor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 21:31 IST
NYC to run out of ventilators in days: mayor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New York is days away from running out of essential equipment needed to keep hospitals running because of the coronavirus pandemic, its mayor warned Sunday. The Big Apple has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States and Bill de Blasio said the city's hospitals were at breaking point.

"Bluntly, we're about ten days away now from seeing widespread shortages of ventilators, surgical masks, the things necessary to keep a hospital system running," de Blasio told CNN. He pleaded with President Donald Trump to mobilize the military to help spur production and distribution of urgently needed medical supplies.

"If we don't get more ventilators in the next ten days, people will die who don't have to die. It's as simple as that," said de Blasio. He warned that "the worst is yet to come" and called the fast-spreading outbreak "the greatest crisis domestically since the Great Depression" of the 1930s.

"That's why we need a full-scale mobilization of the military and we need the Congress to act like we're on the way to the next great depression," de Blasio said. "Forget bailing out the airlines right now. Bail out the people. Bail out the hospitals. Bail out the cities and states and counties," he added.

Almost 27,000 people have been infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University. More than 8,000 of those live in New York City, where 60 people have died, de Blasio said.

A total of 76 people have died in New York state so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US envoy says Kabul, Taliban in first prisoner exchange talks

The Afghan government and the Taliban on Sunday held their first discussion on arranging possible prisoner exchanges, the US special envoy for Afghanistan said on TwitterToday, the US and Qatar facilitated the first Afghan government to Tal...

Turkey's coronavirus death toll up nine to 30 as 289 new cases diagnosed

Turkeys death toll from coronavirus increased by nine to 30 on Sunday as the number of confirmed cases rose by 289 to 1,256, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.He said a total of 20,345 tests had been carried out....

Blue Jays president: Long time before season resumes

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro doesnt think it will be a speedy resumption to the baseball season once the go-ahead comes to move forward with the campaign. The sport is currently shut down until at least mid-May in the wake of th...

Taliban-Afghan government Skype call breathes life into peace process

The Taliban and the Afghan government held a virtual meeting on prisoner releases on Sunday, officials said, offering some hope of a breakthrough on a matter that has deadlocked the two sides and threatened a nascent peace process.The two s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020