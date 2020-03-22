Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president cautions against using reserves to boost peso

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 00:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 23:11 IST
Mexican president cautions against using reserves to boost peso
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday he believes the central bank should be careful with the country's international reserves, which in his view should not be used to fight the depreciation of the peso currency.

"While there's been instability and depreciation of the currency, I've suggested, while being respectful of the autonomy of the central bank, that they be careful with these reserves, that they don't try to stop the depreciation of the peso by taking out reserves," said Lopez Obrador during a speech in southern Oaxaca state. Lopez Obrador urged the safeguarding of the country's international reserves and warned against the risk of currency speculators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro plays down coronavirus risk as cases top 1,500

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro has denied the countrys healthcare system will collapse next month, contradicting his own health minister as the number of deaths in the country jumped 39 and confirmed cases topped 1,500. The latest health ...

Report: Seahawks sign G Warmack

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly agreed to terms Sunday with guard Chance Warmack. A first-round pick 10th overall in the 2013 draft, Warmack was out of the NFL last season.Hes back in the league after taking a year to get healthy, tweeted N...

France coronavirus death toll jumps 112 to 674: official

The number of people killed in France by the coronavirus outbreak has increased by another 112 to a total of 674, the top French health official said on Sunday. The rise in the death toll was identical to that of the previous day. The virus...

Equinor suspends $5 bln share buyback due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor has suspended its ongoing 5 billion share buyback programme due to the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday. The European oil major was planning to execute the second tranche of its pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020