Development News Edition

Nepal confirms second coronavirus case

  • PTI
  • Kathmandu
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 14:04 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 14:04 IST
Nepal on Monday confirmed its second coronavirus case, a 19-year-old female student who returned from France via Qatar. The student has been kept under isolation at the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Kathmandu, Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhala told a press conference here.

The teenage girl had returned from France via Qatar on March 17, he said, adding that her family members will also be quarantined. On January 24, a Nepali national who returned from China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the virus, was tested positive for COVID-19. The man was later released from hospital after he was cured.

