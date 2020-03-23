Left Menu
Pakistan's coronavirus cases rise to 803; Sindh minister tests positive

  • PTI
  • Islamabad
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:24 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:17 IST
Pakistan said on Monday that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 803, even as the Army scrambled to put together all resources to tackle the infection which has claimed more than 15,000 lives worldwide. At least six people have died, while six others recovered from COVID-19 so far, according to the country's National Disaster Management Authority.

Of the total 803 cases, Sindh province accounted for with 352 cases, Punjab 246, Balochistan 108, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 32, Islamabad 15 and Gilgit-Baltistan 72 and 1 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani in a video message on Monday confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was now in isolation at his home.

Ghani's positive test led to the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah instructing all his Cabinet members to take the test. Sindh on midnight on Sunday became the first province in Pakistan to forcefully start a 15-days lockdown with police, paramilitary rangers and even the Pakistan Army soldiers patrolling the city and implementing the lockdown.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday announced a 14-day lockdown in the province from 9 am Tuesday. During the lockdown, grocery stores, pharmacies, fruit and vegetables shops will remain open. "It is not curfew or traditional lockdown and all essential supplies will be available," he said.

The Pakistan government has announced to deploy army in the capital to help civil administration to enforce measures to combat coronavirus. In a special corps commanders' conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military leadership resolved to put together all resources to defeat the novel coronavirus.

The COAS reviewed the countrywide spread of COVID-19 and the Army's readiness to assist the civil administration. The coronavirus outbreak resulted in the low-key celebrations of the annual Pakistan Day.

Pakistan Day recognises the resolution passed by the then All India Muslim League on March 23, 1940 which demanded a separate country. The day is traditionally marked by a colourful military and cultural parade in capital Islamabad. However, all planned events were cancelled on Monday.

In separate messages, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the people to show utmost unity, discipline and passion to fight the coronavirus. "The Pakistani nation has the capability to face any ordeal and God willing, we will stand victorious in this test," Prime Minister Khan said.

Khan on Sunday ruled out a complete nationwide lockdown, saying it will create chaos. However, Gilgit-Baltistan also enforced lockdown on Sunday midnight.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir also imposed a three-week lockdown. In several cities, roads wore a deserted look as the security forces put up containers on the main roads and in lanes to block traffic.

Several arrests were reported from some towns in Sindh for violating the lockdown while at many places the security forces could be seen punishing violators by making them do exercises. Balochistan province on Monday reported its first death. A 65-year-old patient with a history of illnesses died at the Fatima Jinnah hospital.

Pakistan has suspended all international flights for two weeks and curtailed train services..

Latest News

Karnataka announces lockdown from March 24 till 31; seven new

The Karnataka government on Monday night announced a lockdown from March 24 till month end in the entire state as seven new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the tally in the state to 33. The government earlier announced stricter measure...

Ticket for one? Russian theatre offers extreme distancing

Usually its the artists for whom a solo is the ultimate prize. Now it is the audience.Starting this month, Russias Perm Opera and Ballet Theatre will stream its performances online and allow just one spectator in the theatre to watch in per...

Sri Lanka pledges USD 5 mn to SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund

The Sri Lankan government on Monday pledged to contribute USD 5 million to the SAARC Coronavirus Emergency Fund proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an initial offer of USD 10 million from India to help combat the fast-spreading CO...

UN Chief calls for 'immediate global ceasefire' amid COVID-19 pandemic

New York USA, Mar 23 SputnikANI - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an immediate halt of fighting worldwide in order to focus together on combating the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.Our world faces a common en...
