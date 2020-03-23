Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal announces nationwide lockdown till March 31

Nepal on Monday announced a nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:16 IST
Nepal announces nationwide lockdown till March 31
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Monday announced a nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. This comes after the Himalayan nation reported its second coronavirus case. The nationwide lockdown in Nepal will be in place till March 31.

The lockdown will begin on Tuesday 6:00 am. The decision was taken after a meeting of the high-level coordination committee for the control and prevention of COVID-19 took the decision to this effect, according to Himalayan Times. Nepal has closed all entry points with India and China. A 19-year-old Nepali national with a travel history to France has been tested positive.

Nepal, the first nation in South Asia to confirm the infection which started from China on 24th February reported the first case of COVID-19 which was then known as Novel Corona Virus. The Government of Nepal had announced the closure of cinema halls, cultural centers, stadium, sports grounds, health clubs, museums, swimming pools and other places of recreational activities, till April 30 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The government has also set up a helpline to address queries about coronavirus and share information on the developing situation of the infection in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland CM urges people not to discriminate Nagas

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday appealed to people across the country to be sensitive to all communities and refrain from racial profiling and discrimination in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Reacting to reports of alleged ...

Sudan imposes 10-hour night-time curfew to curb coronavirus spread

Sudan will impose a nationwide curfew every night starting on Tuesday, beginning at 8 pm 1800 GMT and lasting until 6 am to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, a member of the ruling transitional council said on Monday.Sudan will also ...

Dortmund fans donate 70,000 euros to bars, restaurants

Borussia Dortmund fans have donated more than 70,000 euros 75,570 to bars and restaurants around the stadium which have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bundesliga club said Monday. The German side posted the names of 86 foo...

Russia urges 'Olympic calm' over Tokyo uncertainty

Russian Olympic officials on Monday urged the global sports community to remain calm as the coronavirus pandemic threatens the upcoming Tokyo Games. Panic is the worst that can happen in the current situation, the Russian Olympic Committee ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020