Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libyan combatants resume fighting despite coronavirus truce call

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tripoli
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 23:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:16 IST
Libyan combatants resume fighting despite coronavirus truce call
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Renewed bombardments were reported by both sides in Libya on Monday after a pause in fighting that followed the main combatants agreeing to a ceasefire because of the coronavirus epidemic. The United Nations last week backed a call for the eastern-based Libyan National Army and the internationally recognized government in the capital Tripoli to accept a truce and both sides agreed.

On Monday, the LNA and residents of Tarhuna, south of Tripoli, said Grad rockets fired by pro-Tripoli forces had landed in the town. In Tripoli, local officials said an LNA missile landing near the only functioning airport, Mitiga, killed two people and wounded another.

Libya has not yet confirmed any cases of the coronavirus, but international aid agencies and local health officials have warned that its conflict will make combating an outbreak very difficult.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to suspend production at Washington state complex

Boeing announced Monday it will temporarily halt production at a factory complex in Washington state that manufactures long-distance planes due to the coronavirus outbreak. The aerospace giant said it plans to suspend output starting Wednes...

India faces spike in coronavirus cases, says study, in test for health system

India could face between around 100,000 and 1.3 million confirmed cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus by mid-May if it continues to spread at its current pace, according to a team of scientists based mainly in the United Stat...

France, China seek emergency G20 talks over coronavirus: French presidency

France and China agree on the need for emergency talks by leaders of the G20 major economies on coordinating an international response to the coronavirus crisis, the French presidency said Monday. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by t...

U.S. banks hand out bonuses to staff as coronavirus crisis intensifies

Some U.S. banks on Monday offered employees one-time bonuses to help ease the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic and as a reward for working through the crisis. Banks have largely been excluded from government-mandated shutdowns a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020