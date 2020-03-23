Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAARC health professionals meet proposed for March 26

Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that the Video conference of senior health professionals of South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries is proposed to be held on March 26.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 23:14 IST
SAARC health professionals meet proposed for March 26
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that the Video conference of senior health professionals of South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries is proposed to be held on March 26. The Conference would be held to exchange experiences of combating coronavirus thus far, including specific protocols dealing with the screening at entry points, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation facilities, said the Ministry.

The Ministry said in a statement, "Video conference of senior health professionals of SAARC countries is proposed to be held on 26 March to exchange experiences of combating #COVID19 thus far, including on specific protocols dealing with the screening at entry points, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation facilities." Earlier on Monday, Monday thanked SAARC members for their contribution towards the coronavirus emergency fund set up to fight the spread of the virus in the region.

He thanked heads of states of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan, and Nepal for their contribution to the joint fund. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Olympic postponement inevitable says IOC official Pound

Senior International Olympic Committee IOC official Dick Pound said Monday a postponement of this years Tokyo Olympics is now inevitable as the world reels from the coronavirus pandemic. The IOC said on Sunday the body would wait four more ...

Boeing to suspend production at Washington state complex

Boeing announced Monday it will temporarily halt production at a factory complex in Washington state that manufactures long-distance planes due to the coronavirus outbreak. The aerospace giant said it plans to suspend output starting Wednes...

India faces spike in coronavirus cases, says study, in test for health system

India could face between around 100,000 and 1.3 million confirmed cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus by mid-May if it continues to spread at its current pace, according to a team of scientists based mainly in the United Stat...

France, China seek emergency G20 talks over coronavirus: French presidency

France and China agree on the need for emergency talks by leaders of the G20 major economies on coordinating an international response to the coronavirus crisis, the French presidency said Monday. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020