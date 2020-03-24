Important that every country takes whatever precautions needed to break COVID-19 curve: UN diplomat

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in India for three weeks, spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said it is "important that every country take whatever precautions they need in order to not only bend but break the curve." "It's important that every country take whatever precautions they need in order to not only bend but break the curve," Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during the virtual press briefing on Tuesday

He was responding to a question by PTI about the decision by Prime Minister Modi to implement the nationwide lockdown beginning midnight for three weeks to combat the spread of coronavirus that has killed nearly 15,000 people worldwide.

