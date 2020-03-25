Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck offshore 218 kilometers south-southeast of Severo in Russia's Kuril Islands, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said it was analyzing the event.

