  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 10:28 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

British vicar catches fire waiting for God's answer

A British vicar got more than he expected from his first attempt at an online sermon when he leaned too close to a candle on a cross and his sweater caught fire. Stephen Beach of St Budeaux Parish Church in Plymouth, southwest England, was getting his congregation to reflect on the experience of waiting in the final section of a sermon delivered from his home last week.

