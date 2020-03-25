Five Blaoch militants arrested in Pak

Pakistani security agencies on Wednesday arrested five militants from the banned separatist group Balochistan Republican Army during a raid in Punjab province. The Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab police raided the hideouts of the militants who were planning to attack security personnel at Rojhan in Rajanpur district, some 400 kms from Lahore.

Some 7 kg explosive material, detonators, safety fuses, prima cord, and two Kalashnikov rifles and bullets have been recovered from them, officials said. "Five terrorists of proscribed organisation BRA were arrested during the raid and explosives and weapons were recovered from them,” they said.

The group, which is fighting Pakistani rule in Balochistan, has carried out a number of attacks in the restive province. Pakistan has classified the outfit as a terrorist organisation..

