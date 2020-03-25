Left Menu
Development News Edition

German parliament passes 1.1 trn euro virus rescue package

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 20:58 IST
German parliament passes 1.1 trn euro virus rescue package

Germany's parliament voted through Wednesday a package of measures worth almost 1.1 trillion euros (USD 1.2 trillion) to shield Europe's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Scattered sparsely throughout the chamber to limit the possibility of infection, MPs agreed 156 billion euros of new borrowing, backing up a broadside of support to business and the health system as well as hundreds of billions in guarantees for bank loans to firms.

Germany's unprecedented support package began racing through the legislative process the same day Republican and Democratic leaders in the United States Senate announced a deal on a never-before-seen USD 2 trillion relief programme for the world's top economy. The package will now go to Germany's second house representing the federal states, with passage almost certain as state leaders have unanimously voiced their support.

"Please keep in mind the rules on keeping your distance!" parliament president Wolfgang Schaeuble urged MPs between votes as they moved around the historic Berlin chamber. The new borrowing blasts through a financial-crisis-era constitutional rule drastically limiting budget deficits.

Berlin will create an "economic stabilisation fund" offering 400 billion euros in guarantees for companies' debts, 100 billion euros for lending to or taking stakes in firms and 100 billion euros in support for state-owned investment bank KfW. With its firepower tanked up by 357 billion euros, KfW will in future be able to guarantee some 822 billion euros in lending.

The federal government will offer smaller firms up to 50 billion euros of handouts. Wednesday's package also includes 3.5 billion euros of immediate support for supplying the health system with needed protective equipment and for developing a vaccine and other treatments, as well as 55 billion euros that can be freely deployed as needed to fight the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Higher-rated yields tick up as U.S. fiscal boost soothes nerves

Most euro zone bond yields edged higher on Wednesday after policymakers in Europe and the United States approved extraordinary measures to lessen the impact of the coronavirus crisis, although stock markets suffered some losses.The closely-...

Spanish football federation offers clubs loans to pay bills

Spanish Football Federation RFEF president Luis Rubiales on Wednesday announced lines of credit for lower-level clubs in difficulty because of the coronavirus pandemic and repeated that he hoped the season could be completed. He also told a...

Delhi Police sets up 24X7 helpline number to address queries on lockdown

The Delhi Police has launched a 24-hour helpline number for city residents to address their queries on the lockdown, officials said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 2...

Bosch says suspension of its operations to continue beyond March 31

Bosch on Wednesday said the suspension of operations at its plants will continue beyond March 31 till further notice. Its plants are situated at Bengaluru, Naganathapura and Bidadi in Karnataka Nashik in Maharashtra Jaipur in Rajasthan and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020