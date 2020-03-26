Left Menu
New York governor says social distancing slowing coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 02:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 02:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Social distancing appears to be slowing the spread of the coronavirus in New York, the epicenter of America's pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo has said. In his daily update on efforts to contain the deadly pandemic, Cuomo said on Wednesday that projection rates suggested hospitalizations were increasing at a slower rate than before.

"The arrows are headed in the right direction," he told reporters. Cuomo said New York was still "on the way up the mountain" and wouldn't meet the peak of declared cases for another three weeks.

But he added that projections showed that hospitalizations were now doubling every 4.7 days as opposed to every two days as was the case on Sunday. The state's almost 20 million residents have been confined to their homes since Cuomo ordered all non-essential businesses closed on Sunday.

He said that the number of confirmed infections in Westchester County, the origin of New York's outbreak, had "dramatically slowed" following a two-week containment. New York has 30,811 declared cases, up by 5,146, Cuomo said on Wednesday. Almost 18,000 of those are in New York City, which reported almost 3,000 new cases, he added.

Some 192 people have died in the city, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University. After New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the Big Apple would run out of medical supplies by the end of the week, Cuomo assured residents there was enough to last more than a fortnight.

"Today, no hospital, no nurse, no doctor can say, legitimately 'I don't have protective equipment,'" he said. "Right now, and for the foreseeable future, we have a supply. We have not yet secured supply for three weeks from now, four weeks from, now five weeks from now. But we are still shopping." He repeated that New York's cases are projected to reach its peak in 21 days and that the state needs 30,000 ventilators by then.

He called on President Trump to introduce a "rolling deployment" whereby New York, as the worst hit, receives most of the country's equipment, before passing it to other states. "Send us the equipment that we need. Send us the personnel. As soon as we get past our critical moment we will redeploy that equipment and personnel to the next hotspot. I will personally guarantee it," Cuomo said.

