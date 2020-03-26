Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada imposes mandatory self-isolation for those returning

  • PTI
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 03:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 03:56 IST
Canada imposes mandatory self-isolation for those returning

Canada has imposed mandatory self-isolation for those returning to Canada under the Quarantine Act. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland initially said the system would begin at midnight Wednesday and require 14 days of isolation. But several hours later, government officials said the quarantine order had been in effect for more than 12 hours already.

"It will be a legal obligation for people entering Canada from outside Canada," Freeland said. "Essential workers are excluded." Freeland said penalties would be announced later on Wednesday. More than a million Canadians and permanent residents returned to Canada between March 14 to March 20, according to Canada Border Services.

The mandatory quarantine will not apply to truck drivers and health care workers crossing the border. Canada relies on cross border trade for essential goods like food. Canada and the United States already closed their common border for all non-essential travel. Freeland said people who have already returned should be self-isolating at home already. She said it is critical to protect the health of Canadians and ultimately to ensure that the country's economic rebound comes more quickly.

"If we can flatten the curve then we can go back to normal life more quickly," she said. Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Twitter that the government is making self-isolating for returning Canadians and permanent residents mandatory to better protect Canada's most vulnerable.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced his government will offer $2,000 Canadian (USD 1,395) a month, for the next four months, for workers who lose their income as a result of the pandemic. Trudeau said Canada is facing a once in a generation challenge and noted a million Canadians applied for employment insurance in a week.

"Help is on the way," Trudeau said. He said if a Canadian loses their job because of COVID-19 — whether they are full-time, contract or self-employed — the new benefit is available. He said it also covers a person who is sick or quarantined, or looking after someone sick. Workers still employed but not receiving income because of the crisis are eligible.

The prime minister also said his government will also announce supports to keep journalists working amid the financial impact of the crisis. "Right now, it's more important than ever that Canadians have access to the latest news and information," Trudeau said. "To ensure that journalists can continue to do this vital work, our government is announcing new measures to support them." Canada's minister of heritage will release more details later.

Trudeau made the remarks outside his residence, where he is in isolation after his wife tested positive for the virus. He says his wife is doing "much much better" and he and his kids have no symptoms. Canada is now testing 10,000 people a day and has tested more than 142,000 people. Canada has more than 3,197 confirmed cases and at least 27 deaths.

The Pacific Coast province of British Columbia government, meanwhile, is suspending evictions and offering a 500 dollar monthly rebate to help renters and landlords during the COVID-19 pandemic..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Accused Christchurch shooter changes plea to guilty- media reports

The Australian man accused of killing 51 worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand in March last year entered a surprise guilty plea in court in Christchurch on Thursday, and admitted to all charges, media reports said. Brenton Tarrant, who...

COVID-19 lockdown: MoRTH advises NHAI to follow MHA guidelines on toll plaza ops

The Union Ministry of Road Transport Highways MoRTH has advised National Highway Authority of India NHAI to follow the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA guidelines about toll plaza operations following lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 epidemic ...

Canadian oil companies ask government for cash, credit to survive

Canadian oil and gas companies are urging Ottawa to free up credit and cash to help them survive the twin shocks of COVID-19 spread and a crude price war, pitching ideas ranging from tax deferrals to backstopping banks loans.The countrys oi...

Motor racing-Self isolation makes training easier for Ricciardo

Australian Daniel Ricciardo reckons self-isolation makes for a perfect training camp -- although it helps to be on the family farm in Western Australia with a swimming pool and some machinery to play with. Speaking in a live Instagram QA or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020