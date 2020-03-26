Left Menu
$2 trillion rescue package passes US Senate, heads to House

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 09:58 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 09:18 IST
The US Senate passed the nation's largest-ever rescue package late Wednesday, a USD 2 trillion lifeline to suffering Americans, depleted hospitals and an economy all ravaged by a rapidly spreading coronavirus crisis

The monster deal thrashed out between Republicans, Democrats and the White House includes cash payments to American taxpayers and several hundred billion dollars in grants and loans to small businesses and core industries. It also buttresses hospitals desperately in need of medical equipment and expands unemployment benefits

The measure cleared the Senate by an overwhelming majority and was headed next to the House of Representatives, which must also pass it before it goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.

