5.9-magnitude quake hits easternmost Indonesia
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's easternmost Papua province earlier Friday, the country's meteorology and geophysics agency said.
Jakarta [Indonesia], Mar 27 (Xinhua/ANI): A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's easternmost Papua province earlier Friday, the country's meteorology and geophysics agency said. The quake struck at 4:36 am Jakarta time Friday with the epicentre at 72 km northwest Jayapura district and the shallow at 11 km under-earth, official in charge at the agency Wahyu Kurniawan said.
"We did not issue a tsunami warning for this quake," he told Xinhua by phone. Indonesia is prone to quakes as it lies in the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire," a zone vulnerable to earthquakes. (Xinhua/ANI)
