Left Menu
Development News Edition

Korean Air chief defeats 'nut rage' sister's challenge

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 15:46 IST
Korean Air chief defeats 'nut rage' sister's challenge
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The "nut rage" heiress who forced a plane to turn back over her macadamias failed Friday to wrest control of the family airline from her brother, in what analysts said illustrated the power of incumbents at South Korea's chaebols. Cho Hyun-ah, 45, whose family controls the Hanjin group that includes flag-carrier Korean Air, made headlines worldwide with her furious reaction over an improperly served bag of nuts in first class.

The airline is now in the throes of a corporate crisis because of the coronavirus pandemic, with hundreds of flights canceled, staff going on unpaid leave, and executives taking pay cuts. A months-long battle for control came to a head Friday at the annual meeting of Hanjin Kal, the holding company for the conglomerate, when Cho and an activist investment fund, Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI), sought to oust her younger brother Cho Won-Tae from the chairmanship.

Cho Won-Tae, backed by other family members and Korean Air's US alliance partner Delta Air Lines, fended off the challenge, winning 56.67 percent support in a shareholder vote. Hanjin is one of the multifaceted, family-controlled conglomerates known as chaebol that dominate business in South Korea and played a key part in its rise to become the world's 12th-largest economy.

But several now stand accused of murky political connections and stifling innovation and smaller firms. Many chaebol families retain only a small ownership stake in their companies but maintain control through complex webs of cross-shareholdings between subsidiaries, and rapid promotions for family members.

KCGI had called for Cho Won-Tae's replacement with a professional businessman, accusing him of "repeated strategic mistakes" leading to Korean Air's accumulated losses of 1.74 trillion won ($1.4 billion) over five years. "You can't just run a company because you happen to be a grandson of its founder," the fund's head of global business Lee Seung-hoon told AFP earlier this month.

But Hanjin Kal shares rocketed after the result, closing up 29.9 percent, with investors cheering the lifting of uncertainty. Cho Won-tae inherited the Hanjin Kal chairmanship after the siblings' father Cho Yang-ho -- who led the successful bid for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics -- died last year.

The Hanjin group was in financial trouble long before the coronavirus outbreak wreaked havoc on airline finances worldwide -- subsidiary Hanjin Shipping was once one of the world's top 10 container lines but went bankrupt in 2017. Cho Won-Tae's victory "underscored how difficult it is to introduce business management unrelated to chaebol families" in South Korea, Kim Dae-jong, a business professor at Sejong University in Seoul, told AFP.

"He has cemented third-generation ownership over the Hanjin group," he said. "He now faces a mission to prove to shareholders past controversies surrounding his family will never be repeated again on his watch."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: IIT KGP study on understanding people s preparedness

A study by IIT Kharagpur on travel and social distancing perspectives on Indian citizens during coronavirus outbreak throws light on understanding peoples preparedness in case of a lockdown. The study sought to assess peoples preparedness i...

Indian Railways committed to welfare of countrymen through freight services

While the whole country continues to be completely locked down due to the pandemic of Coronavirus, Indian Railways is fully committed to the welfare of the countrymen and is making all efforts to ensure the availability of essential commodi...

Afghan government announces team for talks with Taliban

Afghanistans government announced a 21-member team to negotiate with the Taliban, in a tentative sign of progress for the United States-brokered peace deal. The list announced late on Thursday by the countrys State Ministry of Peace was hea...

As virus cases soar, Indonesian province challenges lockdown ban

Indonesias government has over-ruled efforts by a province to lockdown its borders to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, highlighting the countrys reluctance to embrace the strict containment strategies of other nations.President Joko ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020