First coronavirus case reported in Kremlin

The first case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the Kremlin on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. A Kremlin staffer has tested positive for the COVID-19. According to Peskov, President Putin was not in contact with the person who tested positive.

"Indeed there are cases of the coronavirus within the administration," Peskov was quoted by Sputnik as saying in a conference call with reporters when asked to comment on recent media reports. "I know of one case and I can confirm it, I'm not aware of a second one... all necessary epidemiological measures are being taken to prevent the virus from spreading further," he added.

The spokesperson said that the President is taking "additional prevention measures" but continues to work as normal. "The President continues to work, he cannot just stop. his once again proves the precautionary measures such as inviting everyone who attends the events with the President's participation to undergo testing are justified," Peskov said.

Administration officials began undergoing testing for coronavirus last week after the outbreak started spreading in Russia. Testing is underway at the Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, where no cases have been confirmed so far. Members of the State Duma are scheduled to have tests on Monday.

Putin, who visited a hospital for coronavirus patients this week, has declared a week-long paid holiday starting from March 28. All essential services like public transport, groceries, pharmacies, and banks will keep working as usual. Russia's borders will remain closed to all foreigners until May 1.

The country has registered 196 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 1,036 as of Friday morning. A 70-year-old woman has become Russia's third COVID-19 fatality, the country's health officials confirmed earlier today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.