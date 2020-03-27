Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asylum seekers pull back from Greek border: PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:57 IST
Asylum seekers pull back from Greek border: PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday said asylum seekers had pulled back from the border with Turkey, with reports citing coronavirus fears as the reason. "Apparently, the makeshift camp that had been created after (March 1) has been dismantled and those who were at the Evros border (area) have moved away," Mitsotakis told a cabinet meeting via teleconference.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Thursday said that 4,600 migrants were still waiting in the border area of Kastanies, known as Pazarkule in Turkey. On Thursday evening, the asylum seekers were evacuated by bus to facilities where they will be quarantined for two weeks to make sure they have not been infected with the new coronavirus, Turkish news agency DHA reported.

Turkish authorities dismantled the makeshift camp in Pazarkule after the migrants left, DHA said, adding that the evacuation was carried out "at the migrants' request". State TV ERT said that Turkish police had set fire to the camp before leaving.

Mitsotakis on Friday said the move would not alter Greece's plans to bolster its border fence. "A chapter may be closing, but have no doubt that this battle continues," the PM told ministers, according to his office.

"(There is a need) to strengthen the fence and reorganise forces without complacency," the PM's office said. Tens of thousands of asylum seekers tried to break through the land border from Turkey after Ankara at the end of February announced it would no longer prevent people from trying to cross into the European Union.

For days, there were skirmishes on the border as migrants trying to break through threw stones at Greek riot police who fired tear gas at them. Turkish police also bombarded Greek forces with tear gas at regular intervals, and Athens accused Turkish police of handing out wire cutters to migrants to help them break through the fence.

Hundreds of asylum seekers also landed on the five Greek islands near Turkey where there are already over 36,000 migrants and refugees in overcrowded, unhygienic camps. After Mitsotakis invited EU leaders to witness the situation, 100 officers from EU border agency Frontex were sent to the land border.

"It is important to have a regular (EU) presence on Evros and the islands," the PM's office said Friday. Ankara accused Athens of beating migrants and firing live rounds at them, alleging that several people died of bullet injuries.The Greek government categorically denied using undue force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium extends lockdown period until April 18 - RTBF

Belgium has extended its lockdown over the coronavirus crisis by two weeks until April 18, Belgian broadcaster RTBF said on Friday.Belgiums government and key economic and medical experts were meeting on Friday to determine the countrys nex...

IMF's Georgieva urges countries to "go big" with coronavirus rescue spending

Countries around the world must respond with a very massive deployment of resources to contain unprecedented damage from the coronavirus pandemic and lay groundwork for a strong recovery, the head of the International Monetary Fund told Reu...

UK's plan B if 'Team Johnson' is incapacitated? Answer is unclear

What would happen if British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons case of coronavirus - so far he has mild symptoms - were to become more serious or even incapacitate him and his team Under Britains uncodified constitution, the answer is unclear.J...

Coronavirus outbreak: AI plans nine flights to Frankfurt to ferry expats from Mumbai

Air India plans to operate nine relief flights to Frankfurt next week to ferry hundreds of expats stranded in the financial capital due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, a source said on Friday. The source told PTI that the fli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020