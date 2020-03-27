Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qureshi writes to UN chief on situation in Kashmir: FO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 22:59 IST
Qureshi writes to UN chief on situation in Kashmir: FO

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote a letter to the top UN officials as part of the country's "efforts to continuously highlight" the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Foreign Office said on Friday. The minister sent the letter to the President of the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations Secretary General on March 9, 2020 as part of “efforts to continuously highlight" the situation in Kashmir, it said.

In the letter, he also highlighted the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces on Line of Control (LoC) since December 12, 2019 and stressed the possibility of India "staging a false flag operation to divert international attention" from Kashmir, the FO said. He also raised the issue of recent communal violence in Delhi, it said.

Qureshi had been regularly updating the UNSC President and the UNSG on the Indian actions in Kashmir since August 5, 2019, the FO said. Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked since New Delhi abrogated the Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year. India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of the Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

EXCLUSIVE-Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF's Georgieva urges countries to "go big" with coronavirus rescue spending

Countries around the world must respond with a very massive deployment of resources to contain unprecedented damage from the coronavirus pandemic and lay groundwork for a strong recovery, the head of the International Monetary Fund told Reu...

FACTBOX-Stay at home? Big U.S. states split on coronavirus response

As U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus approached 1,300, many state governors have ordered residents to stay home to slow the diseases spread, while others have balked at such mandates - a patchwork approach that reflects the federalist ...

Mexican president's poll ratings hit record low in coronavirus crisis

Support for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has fallen below 50 for the first time, hit by criticism of his response to the coronavirus crisis, public security concerns and a struggling economy, a daily tracking poll showed on...

Zimbabwe orders total lockdown from Monday to combat coronavirus

Zimbabwe will impose a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Monday to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, and security forces may be deployed to enforce it, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday.The decision is seen hurting an ec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020