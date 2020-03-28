Spain counts 832 deaths in 24 hours as toll surges to 5,690: govt

The death toll in Spain surged over 5,600 on Saturday after a record 832 people died in 24 hours, and the number of infections soared over 72,000, the government said

Spain has the world's second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy with 5,690 fatalities. The number of cases have jumped to 72,248 as the country moves to significantly increase testing.

