Saudi forces intercept missile over Riyadh: State media

The Saudi-led military coalition intercepted a missile over Riyadh late Saturday, state media said, after AFP reporters heard three explosions in the capital

"A ballistic missile was intercepted and destroyed over Riyadh," state-run Al-Ekhbariya television reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

