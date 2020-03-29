Saudi forces intercept missile over Riyadh: State media

Saudi forces intercept missile over Riyadh: State mediaPTI | Riyadh | Updated: 29-03-2020 02:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 02:41 IST
The Saudi-led military coalition intercepted a missile over Riyadh late Saturday, state media said, after AFP reporters heard three explosions in the capital
"A ballistic missile was intercepted and destroyed over Riyadh," state-run Al-Ekhbariya television reported.
