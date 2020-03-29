RNG, EHOME, VG win openers in ESL One Los Angeles

Royal Never Give Up, EHOME and Vici Gaming recorded victories Saturday on the first day of online round-robin play in the ESL One Los Angeles 2020. The early matchups are best-of-three involving the six invited teams. The prize pool is $55,000.

Royal Never Give up posted a 2-0 victory over Invictus Gaming in its Saturday match. EHOME knocked off Newbee and Vici Gaming beat PSG.LGD by identical 2-1 scores. The top two finishers in round-robin play will advance to the Upper Bracket. The teams in third and fourth place will move on to the Lower Bracket while the bottom two finishers will be eliminated.

Round-robin play continues Sunday. Sunday's schedule

--Invictus Gaming vs. Newbee --Vici Gaming vs. Royal Never Give Up

--EHOME vs. PSG.LSD --Field Level Media

