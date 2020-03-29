Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medevac plane explosion kills eight in Philippine capital

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 29-03-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:54 IST
Medevac plane explosion kills eight in Philippine capital
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A medical evacuation plane exploded in a ball of flames during takeoff on Sunday in the Philippine capital, killing all eight passengers and crew on board, officials said. The plane was bound from Manila to Haneda, Japan, and burst into flames at the end of the runway, Manila's main airport said, adding that fire crews were dispatched to douse the plane with foam.

The Lion Air plane was carrying three medical personnel, three flight crew, a patient and a companion, Richard Gordon, a senator and head of the Philippine Red Cross, said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: PhonePe launches donation drive, aims to contribute Rs 100 cr to PM Fund

After Paytm, Flipkart-owned PhonePe has launched a donation drive and said it aims to contribute up to Rs 100 crore to PM CARES Fund towards fighting coronavirus crisis. PhonePe said it will contribute Rs 10 for every user, who donates to t...

Plane catches fire at Manila airport; all 8 aboard killed

A plane carrying eight people caught fire on Sunday while attempting to take off from Manilas airport on a flight bound for Japan, killing all those on board, officials said. The plane, which was carrying six crew members and two passengers...

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Bengal, total count 20

Two more persons tested positivefor COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of such casesin the state to 20, an official saidOne of them, a 52-year-old doctor at a city hospital,had recently returned from Delhi, while the travel history...

Angola to cut budget as fifth year of recession looms large

Angolas finance minister said the countrys economy will contract by 1.21 in 2020, marking a fifth year of recession, as the coronavirus and a slump in oil prices batter its finances.Finance Minister Vera Daves de Sousa said Africas third-la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020