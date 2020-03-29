UK life may not be normal for six months or longer: official

Britain's deputy chief medical officer warned Sunday that life may not return to normal for six months or more, as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak

Jenny Harries said the current lockdown would be reviewed every three weeks, warning that if the measures were lifted too quickly, the virus could surge once again.

