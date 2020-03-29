Left Menu
Angola announces first two coronavirus deaths

PTI | Luanda | Updated: 29-03-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 23:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Angola has recorded its first two deaths from coronavirus, out of the seven confirmed cases in the southwestern African country, health minister said Sunday

"We now have seven confirmed cases and unfortunately two people lost their lives between last night and this morning," Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta told a news conference

The fatalities were both Angolan citizens -- a 59-year-old, who was regularly resident in Portugal,but returned home on March 12 and a 37-year-old who had returned home from Lisbon the following day.

