Cloud9 continues to roll in North America Spring Split

Cloud9 finished round-robin play on Sunday with its fifth straight victory as they continued to shine during the Week 9 of League of Legends' North America League Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split action. The latest victory came against Evil Geniuses and gives Cloud9 a 17-1 record and the top seed for the double-elimination playoffs, set for April 4-19.

Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves and FlyQuest are tied for second at 10-8 and those three teams will be participating in tiebreaker matches on Monday to determine seeding for the four-team winners' bracket. Evil Geniuses defeated Immortals on Sunday, while 100 Thieves beat Counter Logic Guarding and Fly Quest lost to Golden Guardians.

Dignitas beat Team SoloMid in the day's other contest. Despite the loss, fifth-place Team SoloMid will be one of the two qualifiers for the losers' bracket. The other spot will be determined in tiebreaker matches between the three teams tied for sixth place -- Dignitas, Golden Guardians and Immortals.

The playoff champion earns a place in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions. Monday's schedule:

--Dignitas vs. Immortals --100 Thieves vs. FlyQuest

--Golden Guardians vs. TBD --Evil Geniuses vs. TBD

2020 LCS Spring Split standings, through Sunday: 1. Cloud9, 17-1

2T. 100 Thieves, 10-8 2T. Evil Geniuses, 10-8

2T. FlyQuest, 10-8 5. Team SoloMid, 9-9

6T. Dignitas, 8-10 6T. Golden Guardians, 8-10

6T. Immortals, 8-10 9. Team Liquid, 7-11

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 3-15 --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.