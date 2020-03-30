Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gunmen kill New Zealand man at Freeport mine office in Indonesia's Papua

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:00 IST
Gunmen kill New Zealand man at Freeport mine office in Indonesia's Papua
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Attackers shot dead a New Zealand man and wounded six other people at an office of the Indonesian arm of mining company Freeport-McMoRan Inc on Monday, police said. The gunmen opened fire at around 2 p.m. (0300 GMT) at the office in the city of Timika in Indonesia's Papua province, the company PT Freeport Indonesia said in a statement.

Police said the attackers were members of an armed criminal group without going into further details. Separatists have launched a string of attacks in recent years in the area around the company's nearby Grasberg operation - the world's second-largest copper mine.

There have been sporadic shootings and ambushes on vehicles traveling on the main supply route to the mine. PT Freeport Indonesia said one staff member was killed and six other people wounded, two of them seriously.

Workers had been evacuated from the office in the city's Kuala Kencana district and from the surrounding area, the company added. Conditions were being "monitored and so far there is no direct impact" on mining operations, Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama said by text message.

Papuan police spokesman Ahmad Mustafa Kamal identified the victim as a New Zealand citizen. "Joint security forces are carrying out pursuit in the forest area in Kuala Kencana," Kamal said in the statement.

Papua, which shares the island of New Guinea with the nation of Papua New Guinea, was a Dutch colony that was incorporated into Indonesia after a U.N.-backed referendum in 1969. The region has since endured decades of mostly low-level separatist conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

EU clears French 1.2 bln euro scheme for small firms hit by pandemic

The European Commission authorised on Monday Frances scheme to support small companies and self-employed people affected by the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Under the scheme, Paris has pledged a total of 1.2 billion eu...

G20 trade ministers to hold emergency video conference on Monday

Group of 20 trade ministers will hold an emergency video conference from 1200 GMT on Monday to discuss cooperation on supply chains, Japans foreign ministry said.Japans trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama and vice foreign minister Kenji Wakamiy...

SA businesses called to divert stocks of personal protective equipment

Business for South Africas Public Health Workgroup is calling on all companies, especially those in lockdown, to urgently divert their stocks of personal protective equipment PPE for use in the national healthcare sector.The PPE is critical...

EasyJet grounds fleet as pandemic pushes airlines to the brink

Britains EasyJet has grounded its fleet of 344 planes and has no clear idea when it might resume flights, the company said on Monday, in another sign of the strain on airlines battling to survive the coronavirus pandemic. EasyJet said it wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020