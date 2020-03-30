Left Menu
Development News Edition

FunPlus Phoenix keep rolling in LPL spring season

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:15 IST
FunPlus Phoenix keep rolling in LPL spring season

FunPlus Phoenix pushed their winning streak to eight with a 2-0 win Monday over last-place Victory Five in China's League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season. FPP moved into second place while Victory Five remained winless. Also kicking off Week 5 action, Vici Gaming defeated LNG Esports and JD Gaming beat Suning, both by 2-1 scores.

Week 5 continues Tuesday with three matches: --LGD Gaming vs. EDward Gaming

--Oh My God vs. Invictus Gaming --Dominus Esports vs. LNG Esports

The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions. League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Monday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. eStar, 9-1, 75 percent 2. FunPlus Phoenix, 8-2, 72 percent

3. Invictus Gaming, 7-1, 74 percent 4. Top Esports, 6-3, 60 percent

5. JD Gaming, 6-4, 58 percent 6. Royal Never Give Up, 5-3, 58 percent

7. Oh My God, 5-4, 55 percent 8. Team WE, 5-4, 52 percent

9. EDward Gaming, 4-4, 52 percent 10. LNG Esports, 4-5, 48 percent

11. Vici Gaming, 4-6, 46 percent 12. Suning, 4-6, 44 percent

13. Bilibili Gaming, 3-6, 40 percent 14. Rogue Warriors, 3-6, 38 percent

15. LGD Gaming, 2-6, 37 percent 16. Dominus Esports, 2-7, 26 percent

17. Victory Five, 0-9, 5 percent --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Barclays sets 2050 'net zero' carbon goal after investor pressure

Barclays, one of the biggest lenders in Europe to the fossil fuel industry, on Monday set itself a target to reach net zero for its own carbon emissions and the activities it finances by 2050. The British banks action follows pressure from ...

8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka

been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of the affected in the state to91, the Health department said here on Monday. The state government asked all those in home quarantine to send selfies with their GPS coordinates every one ...

Microsoft says Skype users surge 70% amid coronavirus outbreak

The number of people using Microsofts Skype video calling system has surged by 70 in a month to 40 million people presently, as more individuals stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Monday.Skype-to-Skype calling mi...

Zimbabwe locks down to fight coronavirus amid economic crisis

Zimbabwe began a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Monday, following South Africa in implementing tough anti-coronavirus measures that are likely to hurt an economy already suffering from hyperinflation and food shortages.But unlike neighbourin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020