Russia expands lockdown as deputies rush through coronavirus legislation

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:29 IST
Russia on Tuesday expanded a lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak as parliament rushed to approve tough penalties for violating quarantine rules and spreading false information. Out of 85 regions of the world's largest country by landmass, more than 50 have so far moved to introduce a lockdown including the Primorsky Krai on the border with China in the east and the exclave of Kaliningrad in the west.

The measures will affect at least 100 million people, according to an AFP count, with more regions expected to follow suit. Moscow, Europe's most populous city with more than 12 million residents, took the lead on Monday, with authorities ordering people to stay home, with a few exceptions for emergencies.

Muscovites are also allowed to shop for food or medicines to take out trash and walk their dogs but are not allowed to go for a run or a simple walk outside. Russia, which has a population of 144 million people, on Tuesday reported 2,337 coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities but the real number of the infected is believed to be higher.

Over the past 24 hours, authorities have reported 500 new cases -- the biggest daily increase so far --- with most registered in Moscow, which has become the epicenter of the outbreak in Russia. President Vladimir Putin on Monday defended the tough new measures as justified and warned that if entertainment venues were not closed across the country regional officials might face "criminal negligence" charges.

Parliament's lower house, the State Duma, on Tuesday hastily approved in all three readings draft legislation imposing severe punishments -- including up to seven years in prison -- for people breaking coronavirus quarantine rules. If a quarantine dodger were found guilty of causing a person's death or intentionally infecting many people, they would face up to five years in prison, and up to seven years if two or more people died.

The State Duma also rushed through --- with little scrutiny -- legislation imposing severe punishment -- including up to five years in prison -- for people convicted of spreading false information about the coronavirus and other life-threatening circumstances. Lawmakers also approved a bill allowing the government to introduce a state of emergency across the country.

The upper house also swiftly approved the legislation later Tuesday.

