Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's coronavirus cases cross 4,800

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:55 IST
Australia's coronavirus cases cross 4,800
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia on Wednesday reported one more fatality from the deadly coronavirus, taking the death toll to 21, while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed over 4,800 marks, health authorities said, underlining that a vaccine against the virus is the country's only hope of defeating the pandemic. According to the latest official data, over a quarter of a million tests have been performed for the COVID-19 across the country as the number of cases reaches 4,860.

The federal government released the latest figures on Wednesday, which stated that 256,000 tests have now been conducted across the nation, with over 100,000 people tested alone in New South Wales. The death toll from the deadly COVID-19 has touched 21 after another person succumbed to the infection in NSW. The person died on April 1 in NSW's Orange Base Hospital following "complications" related to the COVID-19.

"At the request of the family, no further details will be provided," the Western NSW Local Health District said in a statement. Meanwhile, following the new rules for mandatory quarantine for all overseas travelers entering the country, over 5,500 people were kept in hotel rooms and other accommodation around the country.

The tough measure was adopted following the National Cabinet meeting on Sunday after health authorities warned people who had been overseas, accounted for about two-thirds of Australia's known coronavirus cases. The largest number of people are being held in NSW, with more than 3,140 travelers arriving at Sydney International Airport since Sunday, according to the official records.

Meanwhile, Australia's deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly believes a vaccine could be the panacea to the pandemic. The crisis gripping the world could linger for another 18 months as researchers work to come up with a vaccine. "I don't think we can eliminate this virus without a vaccine," Kelly said on Wednesday.

Kelly said that scientists across the globe are working hard on a vaccine but that "vaccines for coronavirus were not easy" and it was difficult to predict a timeframe on a vaccine. According to the estimates by the Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 850,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world and over 41,000 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

This period could be used to work on something special: Solskjaer to Manchester United players

As the coronavirus pandemic has made all footballers stay at home, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that they can use this period to work on something special. Yeah, the players have got individual programmes and theyve g...

Japan "on the brink" as it struggles to hold back coronavirus

Japan will ban entry of foreigners from 73 countries and ask everyone arriving from abroad to quarantine for two weeks in its struggle to contain the coronavirus, with a senior minister warning the country had been pushed to the brink.Medic...

386 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hrs; spike not national trend: Health Ministry

With as many as 386 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry on Wednesday said the spike was not a national trend and was primarily due to travel by those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. ...

COVID-19 reminder of interconnected nature of world, need for global response: Modi to Chinese PM

The coronavirus pandemic is a reminder of the interconnected nature of the world and the need for adopting a global response to it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday in a message to his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang. Modi, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020