Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan expands ban on visitors as virus cases climb

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:34 IST
Japan expands ban on visitors as virus cases climb

Japan will bar visitors from the United States, China and most of Europe, the prime minister said on Wednesday, as the country seeks to stem a recent rise in coronavirus cases. The entry ban, which will also apply to Australia, Britain, South Korea and many Southeast Asia countries, will take effect on Friday, Shinzo Abe's government said.

Japan had already barred arrivals from parts of several European nations, China and South Korea. A total of 73 countries were now subject to the measure, Abe told a government meeting.

Japan has also requested all travellers to the country, including its own citizens, to self-isolate and avoid public transport for two weeks from Friday. The measures come as Abe weighs a state of emergency in Japan that would hand regional authorities greater power to request people to stay indoors.

Japan has not yet had the sort of explosion of infections seen in the United States and parts of Europe. But a recent spike in cases in Tokyo has raised concerns as dozens of new cases emerge daily. The city's governor Yuriko Koike has asked residents to work from home where possible, avoid going out at night and urged the city's vast population to stay indoors over the weekend.

Her advice appeared to be widely heeded over the weekend, helped by unseasonable snow on Sunday, as normally teeming streets fell quiet. On Wednesday, authorities announced that high schools in the capital would remain closed until after the Golden Week holiday in early May, extending a shutdown that began in February.

To cushion the impact on the world's third-largest economy, Abe has vowed to unveil in the coming days a stimulus package bigger than the one introduced during the 2008 financial crisis. As of Wednesday, Japan had registered 2,178 cases of the new coronavirus, with 57 deaths.

Among the fatalities was one of Japan's most popular comedians, Ken Shimura, whose death announced Monday shocked the country. The tally does not include the virus-stricken Diamond Princess, a cruise ship off Yokohama that had more than 700 infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

PFRDA to donate employee’s salary to PM CARES fund to fight COVID-19

The pension sector regulator Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority PFRDA has pledged to contribute a part of the employees salary to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations PM CARES Fund, instit...

As coronavirus cases surge, India looks at resources from S Korea, China, Germany

With a spurt in coronavirus cases in the last few days, India is closely looking at South Korea, Germany and China to procure cutting-edge technology and adopt best practices followed by these nations which have managed to flatten the curve...

MP: Man hides travel history to Dubai, quarantined with wife

A 49-year-old man, who returned to Morena in Madhya Pradesh from Dubai last month, but hid his travel history from authorities, has been quarantined along with his wife after they showed symptoms of coronavirus infection, an official said o...

TN records 110 new COVID-19 cases,all Tablighi event returnees

As many as 110 people who returned to Tamil Nadu from Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total cases in the state to 234, a top Health department official said. This is a quantum jump as t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020