T1 topple Gen.G in clash of LCK heavyweights

T1 opened Week 7 by defeating Gen.G on Wednesday in a clash of the top two teams in the League Champions Korea (LCK) 2020 spring season standings. Both teams have 11-2 records after T1 pulled out the 2-1 victory.

DragonX remained in third place with a 2-1 win over SANDBOX Gaming, and KT Rolster held on to fourth place by beating last-place Griffin by the same score. Week 7 continues Thursday with three matches:

--APK Prince vs. Afreeca Freecs --Hanwha Life Esports vs. DAMWON Gaming

--KT Rolster vs. DragonX The top five teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with the regular-season winner receiving a playoff bye into the final. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. All playoff matches will be best-of-three.

The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region. League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Wednesday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. Gen.G, 11-2, 77 percent 2. T1, 11-2, 73 percent

3. DragonX, 9-4, 64 percent 4. KT Rolster, 8-5, 53 percent

5. Afreeca Freecs, 6-6, 48 percent 6. DAMWON Gaming, 5-7, 45 percent

7. Hanwha Life Esports, 4-8, 37 percent 8. SANDBOX Gaming, 4-9, 41 percent

9. APK Prince, 3-9, 31 percent 10. Griffin, 2-11, 27 percent

