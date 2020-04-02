Team Unique sign ex-forZe squad

The squad of Dota 2 players who had competed under the forZe eSports and Gentlemen banners since the start of the year are now with a third club: Team Unique. According to an online post Thursday (Russia time), Team Unique added Ivan "VANSKOR" Skorokhod, Alexey "Zitraks" Ishchenko, Evgeniy "Chuvash" Makarov, Egor "19teen" Lexyutin and Stanislav "633" Glushan.

The all-Russian roster played as Gentlemen in January, finishing tied for fifth in the Maincast Winter Brawl minor, and last month, qualifying for the Russian Esports Championship. They tied for fifth at the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor Season 3 in March while playing as forZe, but the entire squad was released March 19.

Unique CEO George "drAmer" Faleev said in a statement, "Glad to welcome the 'Gentlemen' in our ranks. I want to wish the guys good luck, and I hope for a long and productive cooperation! Unique, in turn, will do everything possible so that the results are not long in coming!" The Dota 2 squad was set to debut as Team Unique in the GGBET StayHome Challenge later Thursday against FlyToMoon. The eight-team, $15,000 event also includes Team Empire Hope, CyberLegacy, B8, OG Seed, Vikin.gg and VP.Prodigy.

