Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in Daniel Pearl killing -lawyer

A Pakistani court has commuted the death sentences of the main person accused in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, and acquitted three other co-accused in the matter, Khawaja Naveed, a defence attorney involved in the case told Reuters on Thursday.

At least four people were convicted in connection with Pearl's murder, including British-born Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was sentenced to death in 2002 for masterminding the murder.

