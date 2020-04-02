Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in Daniel Pearl killing -lawyer

Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 02-04-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 11:17 IST
Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in Daniel Pearl killing -lawyer

A Pakistani court has commuted the death sentences of the main person accused in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, and acquitted three other co-accused in the matter, Khawaja Naveed, a defence attorney involved in the case told Reuters on Thursday.

At least four people were convicted in connection with Pearl's murder, including British-born Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was sentenced to death in 2002 for masterminding the murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

No alternative to constant and reliable testing to fight COVID-19; our doctors, nurses, health workers need all support: Sonia Gandhi at CWC.

No alternative to constant and reliable testing to fight COVID-19 our doctors, nurses, health workers need all support Sonia Gandhi at CWC....

Another man dies due to coronavirus in Rajasthan

A man from Rajasthans Alwar district, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the state-run SMS hospital here, died on Thursday, an official said. One person, who had tested positive and was from Alwar, has died, Additi...

TIMELINE-How the coronavirus spread in Spain

Spain has the worlds second-highest tally of deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Jan. 31 First confirmed coronavirus case in Spain, detected in a German tourist in the Canary Islands, who has been in touch with peo...

SoftBank terminates $3 bln WeWork tender offer

SoftBank Group Corp said it has terminated a 3 billion tender offer for additional WeWork shares agreed last year with shareholders, including ousted co-founder Adam Neumann, drawing threats of legal action from other board members.SoftBank...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020