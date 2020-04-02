Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in Daniel Pearl killing -lawyer

Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in Daniel Pearl killing -lawyerReuters | Karachi | Updated: 02-04-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 11:17 IST
A Pakistani court has commuted the death sentences of the main person accused in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, and acquitted three other co-accused in the matter, Khawaja Naveed, a defence attorney involved in the case told Reuters on Thursday.
At least four people were convicted in connection with Pearl's murder, including British-born Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was sentenced to death in 2002 for masterminding the murder.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistani
- Wall Street Journal
- British