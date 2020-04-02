Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Pak Army to oversee coordination between federal, provincial govts, cases cross 2,200

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-04-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 15:27 IST
COVID-19: Pak Army to oversee coordination between federal, provincial govts, cases cross 2,200

The Pakistani Army will oversee the coordination between the federal and provincial governments to tackle the coronavirus pandemic as the number of cases in the country showed an upward trend despite various efforts to contain the disease that has infected over 2,200 people. The Army on Wednesday announced that Commander of Army's Air Defence Command, Lt Gen Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, has been appointed as the convener of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The NCOC would act as the implementation arm of the National Core Committee (NCC), the government's lead agency in the anti-COVID-19 campaign, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and represented by all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistian and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), formed to take unanimous decision on all issues related to the coronavirus, has become operational.

One of NCOC's key functions is to ensure effective coordination between federal and provincial governments to deal with the pandemic, the Dawn reported. “The NCOC is serving as a nucleus for one-window operation to synergise and articulate the national effort against COVID-19, optimise informed decision making and ensure implementation of decisions of the National Security Committee (NSC) and the National Coordination Commit­tee (NCC),” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has announced a social protection package to provide monetary help to 12 million poor families in the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar on Wednesday said that the government is making efforts to reach out to the vulnerable and marginalised people during the time of crisis.

The government is also working to provide cash to poor families on an emergency basis. “Emergency cash initiative in response to COVID-19, the largest-ever social protection initiative in the history of Pakistan. 12 million families (72 million individuals) will receive Rs 12,000 each. Total cost Rs 144 Billion (USD 18.8 billion),” she said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 2,291 with 76 new cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours and 5 patients died during this period. The Ministry of National Health Services in the last updates showed that the number of patients in Punjab was 845, Sindh 843, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 276, Balochistan, 169, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 187, Islamabad, 62 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 9 cases.

So far 31 people have died of the deadly disease and 107 recovered, while 9 are in critical condition. Meanwhile, Pakistan researchers were making efforts to understand the virus and a team led by Dow University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Professor Mohammad Saeed Quraishy reported that the genetic make-up of the novel coronavirus may alter in a locally-transmitted case.

According to a media report, the researcher while examining the DNA structure of the virus contracted locally by a young boy observed that the sequencing had slight mutations from the one that originated in Wuhan..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Chattabal locality in Srinagar declared as 'red zone'

The authorities on Thursday declared Chattabal locality in Srinagar City as a red zone in view of a cluster of four positive cases of COVID-19 in the area, officials said.&#160; Chattabal has been declared Containment Red Zone in view of c...

COVID-19: Gambhir vows to contribute 2 years' salary to PM CARES Fund

Donations continued to pour in from the sporting fraternity with cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday deciding to contribute his two years salary as an MP to the Prime Minister-CARES fund to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic sw...

Lockdown will bring down Coronavirus mortality in India by at least 50%: Devi Shetty

Eminent cardiac surgeon Devi Prasad Shetty on Thursday favoured lifting of the country-wide lockdown after the 21-days spell and limiting its enforcement only in areas reporting high incidences of COVID-19 cases. The Chairman and Executive ...

More than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe: AFP tally

More than 500,000 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in Europe, over half the global total, according to a tally by AFP from official sources at 1000 GMT ThursdayThe continent has recorded 508,271 cases and 34,571 COVID-19 deaths, c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020