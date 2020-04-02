Half of humanity in virus confinement

More than 3.9 billion people, or half of the world's population, are now being called on to remain in their homes to combat COVID-19, according to an AFP tally on Thursday

The measures -- which include compulsory or recommended confinement, curfews and quarantines -- are in place in more than 90 countries and territories. The introduction of a curfew in Thailand, which takes effect on Friday, pushed the number past half of the global population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.