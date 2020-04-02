Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU chief 'concerned' over Hungary virus emergency law

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 02-04-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 22:36 IST
EU chief 'concerned' over Hungary virus emergency law

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen expressed "particular" concern on Thursday over a coronavirus emergency law in Hungary that has given nationalist premier Viktor Orban sweeping powers. While saying EU countries may need extraordinary measures to tackle the pandemic, she added: "I am concerned that certain measures go too far -- and I'm particularly concerned with the situation in Hungary." Hungary's parliament, dominated by Orban's ruling party, handed the prime minister the power from Tuesday to rule by decree until his government decides the virus crisis is over.

The emergency law also threatens journalists with prison if they publish "falsehoods" about the virus or the government's actions to slow it. On Thursday Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs sharply rejected criticism of the law, saying: "Not only are we being criticised, but we are being subjected to a political witch-hunt and coordinated smear campaign." Von der Leyen's reaction was "a typical example of... political double standards," Kovacs said in a video statement posted to Twitter.

The law has sparked alarm among rights groups, media organisations and several EU countries, with fears it was a power grab by Orban, who has ruled Hungary for the past decade. Thirteen EU nations, including heavyweights France and Germany, issued a joint statement on Wednesday that -- without explicitly naming Hungary -- said they were "deeply concerned about the risk of violations of the principles of rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights arising from the adoption of certain emergency measures".

Von der Leyen up to now had been similarly circumspect, avoiding singling Hungary out by name. On Tuesday, she emphasised that coronavirus emergency measures in EU countries must be limited, proportionate and cannot last indefinitely. In response to questions on Thursday specifically on Hungary, von der Leyen said where measures do not meet those criteria "we will take action as necessary as we have already done in the past".

Her Commission, she added, was "mapping the whole situation". Orban's government argues that it is upholding EU values and press freedom with the emergency law.

On Thursday Hungary's justice ministry reacted to the joint statement by saying: "We deeply regret that the statement was not open for all Member States to join." Values of democracy and human rights "must not be used to create divisions, especially at a time when the European Union is in great need of unity and solidarity," the ministry said. Hungary had no objection to scrutiny of its "exceptional measures" but suggested this should take place once the crisis was over.

Orban, frequently in hot water with the Commission over his anti-EU stances, is worried about his Fidesz party remaining part of an EU-wide conservative political grouping, the European People's Party (EPP). He contacted leading EPP figures -- including -- in a letter obtained by AFP -- the head of Germany's powerful CDU, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, appealing for support, party figures said.

EPP head Donald Tusk, former president of the European Council representing EU leaders, has written his own letter to EPP member party chiefs calling Hungary's emergency measures "disproportionate and inadequate". On Thursday leaders of 13 EPP parties called for Fidesz to be expelled and for the European Commission to "address the situation in Hungary forcefully", with the Greek and Norwegian prime ministers among the signatories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Videos

Latest News

DragonX continue strong play in LCK spring season

DragonX strengthened their grip on third place in the League Champions Korea LCK 2020 spring standings with a 2-0 victory Thursday against KT Rolster. With their third straight win, DragonX stayed right on the heels of Gen.G and T1.DAMWON G...

Third coronavirus case found in Mumbai's Dharavi

A 35-year-old doctor who has a clinic on the main road in Dharavi area of Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, a civic official said. This is a third COVID-19 case where the patient has a connection with Dharavi, considered t...

U.S. eases ban on gay blood donors amid coronavirus

The United States eased its policy on gay and bisexual men donating blood on Thursday due to rising concerns about blood supplies during the coronavirus crisis.The Food and Drug Administration FDA, a federal agency of the United States Depa...

Florida to allow two cruise ships to dock after impasse

Florida officials on Thursday said they were prepared to allow two Holland America cruise ships with coronavirus patients aboard dock at a port near Fort Lauderdale, resolving a days-long impasse that drew the attention of President Donald ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020