Left Menu
Development News Edition

DragonX continue strong play in LCK spring season

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 03-04-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 00:00 IST
DragonX continue strong play in LCK spring season
Image Credit: Flickr

DragonX strengthened their grip on third place in the League Champions Korea (LCK) 2020 spring standings with a 2-0 victory Thursday against KT Rolster. With their third straight win, DragonX stayed right on the heels of Gen.G and T1.

DAMWON Gaming moved into the top five with a 2-0 win over Hanwha Life Esports, while Afreeca Freecs slipped to sixth place with a 2-0 loss to APK Prince. Week 7 continues Friday with three matches:

--Gen.G vs. SANDBOX Gaming --T1 vs. Griffin

--Afreeca Freecs vs. DAMWON Gaming The top five teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with the regular-season winner receiving a playoff bye into the final. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. All playoff matches will be best-of-three.

The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region. League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Thursday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. Gen.G, 11-2, 77 percent 2. T1, 11-2, 73 percent

3. DragonX, 10-4, 66 percent 4. KT Rolster, 8-6, 50 percent

5. DAMWON Gaming, 6-7, 48 percent 6. Afreeca Freecs, 6-7, 46 percent

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 4-9, 41 percent 8. APK Prince, 4-9, 36 percent

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 4-9, 34 percent 10. Griffin, 2-11, 27 percent

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • T

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Oil posts biggest one-day gains after Trump touts Saudi-Russia oil deal

Crude prices posted their biggest-one day gains on record on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to announce a major oil production cut, and Saudi state media said the kingdom was calling an emergen...

U.S. unemployment to shoot up while GDP declines in 2nd quarter -congressional estimators

The U.S. unemployment rate will shoot past 10 in the second quarter and the growth rate of gross domestic product will decline by more than 7 as the coronavirus crisis grips the U.S. economy, according to projections released by the Congres...

Soccer-FIFA chief says football will be totally different after coronavirus

Football will be totally different when it eventually resumes after the coronavirus outbreak, the head of global soccer body FIFA Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.Football will come back, and when it does, well celebrate coming out of a ni...

Some U.S. direct payments will take months to reach Americans -congressional panel

Americans should start receiving direct payments from the U.S. government in mid-April to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic, but some may not get the money until mid-September, according to a congressional committee. The Trump adminis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020