DragonX continue strong play in LCK spring season

DragonX strengthened their grip on third place in the League Champions Korea (LCK) 2020 spring standings with a 2-0 victory Thursday against KT Rolster. With their third straight win, DragonX stayed right on the heels of Gen.G and T1.

DAMWON Gaming moved into the top five with a 2-0 win over Hanwha Life Esports, while Afreeca Freecs slipped to sixth place with a 2-0 loss to APK Prince. Week 7 continues Friday with three matches:

--Gen.G vs. SANDBOX Gaming --T1 vs. Griffin

--Afreeca Freecs vs. DAMWON Gaming The top five teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with the regular-season winner receiving a playoff bye into the final. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. All playoff matches will be best-of-three.

The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region. League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Thursday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. Gen.G, 11-2, 77 percent 2. T1, 11-2, 73 percent

3. DragonX, 10-4, 66 percent 4. KT Rolster, 8-6, 50 percent

5. DAMWON Gaming, 6-7, 48 percent 6. Afreeca Freecs, 6-7, 46 percent

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 4-9, 41 percent 8. APK Prince, 4-9, 36 percent

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 4-9, 34 percent 10. Griffin, 2-11, 27 percent

