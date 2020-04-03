BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk Says "We Start Delivery Of Intratracheal Medtronic Units In NYC Tonight"- Tweet

BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk Says "We Start Delivery Of Intratracheal Medtronic Units In NYC Tonight"- TweetReuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 01:34 IST
April 2 (Reuters) -
* TESLA CEO ELON MUSK SAYS "WE START DELIVERY OF INTRATRACHEAL MEDTRONIC UNITS IN NYC TONIGHT" - TWEET Source text : https://bit.ly/2yp6H9D Further company coverage:
