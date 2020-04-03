PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- British Airways to suspend more than 30,000 staff amid coronavirus crisis https://on.ft.com/3bJTiHJ - Bus companies in England to receive rescue funding https://on.ft.com/34crlpp

- Recruiter Hays raises £200m to protect against falling fees https://on.ft.com/346zR9g - Zoom shifts to tackle privacy concerns as regulators circle https://on.ft.com/2UFwX8x

Overview - British Airways said on Thursday it has struck a deal with its unions to suspend more than 30,000 cabin crew and ground staff as the airline battles the worst crisis in its history due to the coronavirus pandemic.

- Bus companies in England will receive a new funding of £167 million pounds ($206.86 million) over the next three months under the Covid-19 Bus Services Support Grant, on top of a previous commitment to maintain support funding worth £230 million pounds. - One of UK's biggest recruiters Hays Plc raised £200 million pounds of equity on Thursday to insulate its business against plummeting fees during the coronavirus pandemic.

- Video-conferencing app Zoom, which recorded an explosive growth during the coronavirus pandemic, has said it will deploy all of its engineering resources to tackle data privacy concerns after coming under fire for lax practices. ($1 = 0.8073 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

