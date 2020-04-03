COVID-19: Singapore PM announces 1-month shutdown

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday announced a 1-month shutdown starting next Tuesday, saying that most workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors, will be closed down. "Since COVID-19, we have responded to the crisis calmly and systematically, planning ahead and adjusting our measures as the situation changed," said Lee Hsien Loong in a Facebook post.

"We will close most workplaces except for all essential services and key economic sectors. Food establishments, supermarkets, hospital, transport, and key banking services will remain open," he added. He also said that the country is in control and prepared to deal with any future COVID-19 outbreak situation.

"Let me reassure Singaporeans that our food supply is secure and adequate. Buy just what you need, and share any extra you have with those who need it. Let's stay calm and united during this challenging period," he said. The number of coronavirus cases surpassed 1,000 this week with 5 deaths.

The global tally of the total number of people infected by coronavirus as of Friday crossed 1,000,000 and the death toll from the disease exceeded 50,000, as per the data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

