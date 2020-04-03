LPL to suspend play Saturday for day of mourning

Left Menu
Updated: 03-04-2020 23:55 IST
China's League of Legends Pro League is suspending play on Saturday as the country marks a day of mourning for victims of the coronavirus. LPL also will recognize the health workers on the forefront of fighting the disease.

The three series scheduled for Saturday will be moved to April 20, extending the LPL split by one day. Week 5 will resume Sunday with three matches:

--JD Gaming vs. LNG Esports -- Bilibili Gaming vs. EDward Gaming

--Royal Never Give Up vs. Invictus Gaming The league paused play on Jan. 19 amid the coronavirus outbreak that started in China. LPL resumed the split on March 9 with games played online instead of in person.

