Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four men acquitted in Daniel Pearl murder case re-arrested

The four men acquitted in Daniel Pearl murder case have been re-arrested, just a day after a court overturned their convictions.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-04-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 10:54 IST
Four men acquitted in Daniel Pearl murder case re-arrested
Daniel Pearl (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

The four men acquitted in Daniel Pearl murder case have been re-arrested, just a day after a court overturned their convictions. The interior ministry, on Friday, said that the provincial government would file an appeal against the court ruling in the Supreme Court next week.

On Thursday the High Court in Sindh Province overturned the murder conviction of Ahmed Omar Sheikh, a British-born militant accused of masterminding the 2002 abduction and killing of Pearl. It also overturned his death sentence, reducing it to seven years, a move that would have allowed him to be freed for time served. The convictions of three other men in the case of murder and terrorism charges were also overturned. The court decision was widely condemned by American officials and journalists' groups, The New York Times reported.

Alice G. Wells, a senior State Department official said, "The overturning of the convictions for Daniel Pearl's murder is an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere." "Those responsible for Daniel's heinous kidnapping and murder must face the full measure of justice," she added.

On Friday, the Interior Ministry said in a statement that the men's release was halted after they were rearrested through a measure allowing the government to hold suspects for three months. The ministry said it "reiterates its commitment to follow the due process under the laws of the country to bring terrorists to the task."

Pearl, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, was abducted and killed in 2002 in the southern port city of Karachi while he was working on an investigation about terror groups' links to Al Qaeda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 1212 p.m. Nine of the 14 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh have been cured over the past 12 days, official...

China using coronavirus pandemic for pushing it's authoritarianism on fragile democracies

China has been using coronavirus pandemic to position itself as a responsible global leader and to exert its authoritarian methods on leaders wanting to control frustrated public as the lethal infection continues to rage and kill people acr...

Experts suggest remedies for skin damages caused by face masks

Although facemasks provide invaluable protection for the medical professionals during the times of coronavirus crisis, they can also cause significant skin damage, provided the fact of masks worn for many hours a day. However, skincare expe...

9 of 14 coronavirus patients cured in Ladakh

Nine of the 14 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh have been cured over the past 12 days, a senior government official said on SaturdayCommissioner Secretary Health, Rigzin Samphel, in a tweet said, 2 two more positiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020