After winning over coronavirus, China may win battle of global supremacy

At a time when the whole world is dealing the coronavirus pandemic, China is trying to win a war of 'global supremacy' by highlighting the weaknesses of the other COVID-19-hit countries and projecting itself as a generous country by sending medical aid to European countries like Italy. Edward Lucas, a British writer and security specialist, wrote in Daily Mail that China is highlighting the weaknesses in other countries' approach to the outbreak by pretending to help them.

It is using its manufacturing clout to ship what seemed like huge quantities of medical supplies to hard-hit countries, accompanied by demands for diplomatic and political concessions. Lucas said that much of this 'aid' represented deliveries based on existing commercial contracts.

Coronavirus outbreak originated in wet livestock markets in China and spread to the whole world. Lucas said that China's delay and deceit over the origins of the outbreak led to the spread of the virus. "Delay and deceit over the origins of the outbreak cost precious time -- and many thousands of lives both in China and subsequently in the rest of the world," Lucas noted.

The virus has infected more than a million people and killed more than 54,000 worldwide, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While most of the countries around the world are struggling with lockdown and social distancing life in almost China is returning back to normal as restrictions are partially or wholly lifted, transport between cities resumes, factories start producing and warehouses start stockpiling goods again.

Chinese President XI Jinping is using 'wolf diplomacy' -- a newly assertive, take-no-prisoners approach to the outside world, Lucas stated. China is creating its image as a confidant, capable and generous country as well as a true superpower. At the same time America is failing to contain coronavirus "Chinese Communist Party wields ruthless diplomatic, economic, military and technological power in pursuit of this aim: a world run along with Chinese rules," said Lucas

The regime is also trying to suppress foreign criticism. Chinese embassies across the world have been lambasting news outlets for critical coverage, spraying accusations of racism, Sinophobia and prejudice.. China has nobbled the World Health Organisation, to the point its UN officials refuse even to mention the word 'Taiwan' in public. (ANI)

