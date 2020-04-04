Left Menu
Development News Edition

After winning over coronavirus, China may win battle of global supremacy

At a time when the whole world is dealing the coronavirus pandemic, China is trying to win a war of 'global supremacy' by highlighting the weaknesses of the other COVID-19-hit countries and projecting itself as a generous country by sending medical aid to European countries like Italy.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-04-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 18:30 IST
After winning over coronavirus, China may win battle of global supremacy
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Image Credit: ANI

At a time when the whole world is dealing the coronavirus pandemic, China is trying to win a war of 'global supremacy' by highlighting the weaknesses of the other COVID-19-hit countries and projecting itself as a generous country by sending medical aid to European countries like Italy. Edward Lucas, a British writer and security specialist, wrote in Daily Mail that China is highlighting the weaknesses in other countries' approach to the outbreak by pretending to help them.

It is using its manufacturing clout to ship what seemed like huge quantities of medical supplies to hard-hit countries, accompanied by demands for diplomatic and political concessions. Lucas said that much of this 'aid' represented deliveries based on existing commercial contracts.

Coronavirus outbreak originated in wet livestock markets in China and spread to the whole world. Lucas said that China's delay and deceit over the origins of the outbreak led to the spread of the virus. "Delay and deceit over the origins of the outbreak cost precious time -- and many thousands of lives both in China and subsequently in the rest of the world," Lucas noted.

The virus has infected more than a million people and killed more than 54,000 worldwide, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While most of the countries around the world are struggling with lockdown and social distancing life in almost China is returning back to normal as restrictions are partially or wholly lifted, transport between cities resumes, factories start producing and warehouses start stockpiling goods again.

Chinese President XI Jinping is using 'wolf diplomacy' -- a newly assertive, take-no-prisoners approach to the outside world, Lucas stated. China is creating its image as a confidant, capable and generous country as well as a true superpower. At the same time America is failing to contain coronavirus "Chinese Communist Party wields ruthless diplomatic, economic, military and technological power in pursuit of this aim: a world run along with Chinese rules," said Lucas

The regime is also trying to suppress foreign criticism. Chinese embassies across the world have been lambasting news outlets for critical coverage, spraying accusations of racism, Sinophobia and prejudice.. China has nobbled the World Health Organisation, to the point its UN officials refuse even to mention the word 'Taiwan' in public. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

1 killed in explosion at sugar mill in Muzaffarnagar

At least one labourer was killed and another injured in an explosion at a sugar mill here on Saturday, an official said. It is suspected that the chimney of a boiler in Bajaj Sugar mill in Budhana exploded, he said.The deceased has been ide...

UP woman performs last rites of mother-in-law after sons fail to reach home amid lockdown

A woman in Uttar Pradeshs Deoria district performed final rites of her mother-in-law after the sons of the deceased failed to reach home amid the nationwide lockdown. Sumitra Devi, 70, was rushed to a community health centre in Salempur are...

3 Taliban militants killed in bomb blast in Aghanistan

At least three militants affiliated to the Taliban died when a bomb planted by them went off in Afghanistans central Ghor province, the Afghan government announced on Saturday.The dead Taliban members planted the bomb to target security and...

Will boycott Verka village for refusing cremation of Nirmal Singh, says Shiromani Ragi Sabha

A group of Hazoori Raagi on Saturday announced that it will boycott Verka village in Punjab after its residents did not allow the cremation of Padma Shri awardee Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa. Khalsa 62, former Hazoori Raagi at the Golden Temp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020