DragonX take down Gen.G in LCK action

DragonX knocked off Gen.G on Saturday to complete an unbeaten week in the League of Legends League Champions Korea (LCK) 2020 spring season. With their 2-0 win, DragonX (11-4) bolstered their third-place standing and knocked Gen.G (12-3) out of a share of first place.

DragonX defeated KT Rolster and SANDBOX Gaming earlier in Week 7 and have won four consecutive matches. In other action Saturday, SANDBOX Gaming defeated Hanwha Life Esports 2-1 and APK Prince handed KT Rolster a 2-1 loss.

Week 7 concludes Sunday with three matches, including first-place T1 taking on DAMWON Gaming. The other contests feature last-place Griffin against APK Prince, and Hanwha Life Esports facing Afreeca Freecs. The top five teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with the regular-season winner receiving a playoff bye into the final. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. All playoff matches will be best-of-three.

The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region. League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Saturday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. T1, 12-2, 72 percent 2. Gen.G, 12-3, 74 percent

3. DragonX, 11-4, 68 percent 4. KT Rolster, 8-7, 49 percent

5. DAMWON Gaming, 7-7, 52 percent 6. Afreeca Freecs, 6-8, 43 percent

7. APK Prince, 5-9, 39 percent 8. SANDBOX Gaming, 5-10, 41 percent

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 4-10, 34 percent 10. Griffin, 2-12, 28 percent

