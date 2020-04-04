Left Menu
DragonX take down Gen.G in LCK action

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 20:54 IST
DragonX defeated KT Rolster and SANDBOX Gaming earlier in Week 7 and have won four consecutive matches. Image Credit: ANI

DragonX knocked off Gen.G on Saturday to complete an unbeaten week in the League of Legends League Champions Korea (LCK) 2020 spring season. With their 2-0 win, DragonX (11-4) bolstered their third-place standing and knocked Gen.G (12-3) out of a share of first place.

DragonX defeated KT Rolster and SANDBOX Gaming earlier in Week 7 and have won four consecutive matches. In other action Saturday, SANDBOX Gaming defeated Hanwha Life Esports 2-1 and APK Prince handed KT Rolster a 2-1 loss.

Week 7 concludes Sunday with three matches, including first-place T1 taking on DAMWON Gaming. The other contests feature last-place Griffin against APK Prince, and Hanwha Life Esports facing Afreeca Freecs. The top five teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with the regular-season winner receiving a playoff bye into the final. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. All playoff matches will be best-of-three.

The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region. League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Saturday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. T1, 12-2, 72 percent 2. Gen.G, 12-3, 74 percent

3. DragonX, 11-4, 68 percent 4. KT Rolster, 8-7, 49 percent

5. DAMWON Gaming, 7-7, 52 percent 6. Afreeca Freecs, 6-8, 43 percent

7. APK Prince, 5-9, 39 percent 8. SANDBOX Gaming, 5-10, 41 percent

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 4-10, 34 percent 10. Griffin, 2-12, 28 percent

