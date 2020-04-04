Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: latest global developments

PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 21:01 IST
Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than one million cases - ================== More than 1,130,204 cases of infection, including 60,457 deaths, have been reported in 190 countries and territories around the world since the virus first emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally compiled around 1330 GMT (1900 IST) Saturday based on official sources. Italy has the highest official death toll with 14,681 fatalities. Spain follows with 11,744, the United States with 7,159, France with 6,507 and Britain with 4,313.

- Maldives reports first cases - ==================== Two hotel employees test positive for the virus at a luxury resort in the Maldives, marking the first cases reported in the upmarket holiday destination. - China pauses in memory of victims - ======================== China comes to a standstill on Saturday to mourn the more than 3,000 lives claimed by the virus on the mainland.

Nationwide at 10 am (0200 GMT) the country observes a three-minute silence. Cars, trains and ships sound their horns, air-raid sirens ring out and flags fly at half-staff. - Economic cost - ============ The pandemic could cost the global economy $4.1 trillion, equivalent to 4.8 percent of worldwide output, as it ravages major economies, the Asian Development Bank warns.

In the US, employment plunged by 701,000 in March and the jobless rate surged to 4.4 percent, the Labor Department reports. Latin America is heading into "a deep recession" in 2020, the UN says.

- Food shortages - ============= The pandemic threatens to cause food shortages for hundreds of millions of people, especially in Africa, who depend on imports of foodstuffs paid for by exports, the World Food Programme says. - Half of humanity confined - =================== More than 3.9 billion people -- half of the world's population -- have been called on or obliged by their authorities to stay at home in more than 90 countries or territories, according to an AFP database.

- Airborne transmission? - ================= Anthony Fauci, head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health and aide to US President Donald Trump, says the virus might spread through the air via normal breathing and speaking, "as opposed to coughing and sneezing." Trump's administration suggests widespread use of simple masks or scarves to help deter the spread of the virus, though the US leader says he will not be following this advice himself. - Masks 'confiscated' - =============== A top Berlin official accuses the US of having "confiscated" a delivery of 200,000 Chinese-made FFP2 masks, bound for Germany at a Bangkok airport, as competition for protective gear against the coronavirus heats up.

- 'Hope' or 'worst yet to come' - ===================== German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the latest figures which show the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in Germany are a cause for "hope", but that it is too early to relax restrictions on public life. However UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says "the worst is yet to come," and COVID-19 is just arriving in theatres of conflict like Syria, Libya and Yemen, repeating his call for a global ceasefire.

- Queen Elizabeth to speak - =================== Queen Elizabeth II will make a rare special broadcast on Sunday to Britain and the Commonwealth on the coronavirus pandemic. It will be her fourth such broadcast in her 68-year reign..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid coronavirus scare, Air India to operate 18 charter flights to foreign destinations

Air India has mobilised all its available resources to operate some charter flights to carry the stranded foreigners to their respective countries as well as to bring critical medical cargo from Shanghai. These flights are being operated ad...

Harsimrat urges Dr Harsh Vardhan to look into medical negligence charges of Giani Nirmal Singh family

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday urged Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to look into the alleged medical negligence against the family of Giani Nirmal Singh after three more of his family were tested positive for COVID-...

No fresh case of COVID-19 in Chandigarh; 3 cured so far

No fresh case of coronavirus was reported in Chandigarh on Saturday, officials said. The total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 18 in the Union Territory.According to a media bulletin, three coronavirus patients have been discharged from h...

Containment zones made in Punjab's Mohali and Mauli Baidwan districts after two test positive for COVID-19

Containment zones have been made in Punjabs Mohali and Mauli Baidwan districts on Saturday after two more people tested positive for coronavirus from these districts. Movement has been restricted in these areas. The village has been isolate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020