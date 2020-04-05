Fnatic top Origen to reach LEC upper final

Fnatic earned a spot in the upper-bracket final of the League of Legends European Championship spring playoffs with a convincing 3-1 victory Saturday over Origen. The No. 2-seeded Fnatic and the No. 3-seeded Origen entered the first round of the upper-bracket playoffs with identical 13-5 records in the spring standings and had split their two previous meetings.

There was nothing equal about the sides early on Saturday, as Fnatic took the first two games in the best-of-five matchup. Origen roared back in the third game to make it interesting before Fnatic finished it off in the fourth game. Mid-laner Tim "Nemesis" Lipovsek was named Player of the Series in the victory. Fnatic now will take on fourth-seeded MAD Lions in the April 11 semifinals, with a spot in the grand final awaiting the winner. The loser of that meeting will fall into the loser's bracket final with one more chance to book a spot in the grand final.

Origen drop into the losers' bracket, where they will face the winner of Sunday's meeting between fifth-seeded Misfits Gaming and six-seeded Rogue. Origen and the Misfits Gaming-Rogue winner will meet Friday, and the winner of that matchup will face top-seeded G2 Esports on April 12. The grand final is scheduled for April 19. The winner of the event qualifies for the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from every League of Legends region worldwide.

--Field Level Media

