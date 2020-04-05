Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump says thousands of military to be sent to help states battle coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday the U.S. government would be deploying thousands military personnel to states to help them deal with the coronavirus epidemic. "We're going to be adding a tremendous amount of military to help," Trump said in a daily briefing with reporters. Trump: 'Going to be a lot of death' in U.S. next week from coronavirus

President Donald Trump told Americans to brace for a big spike in coronavirus fatalities in the coming days, as the country faces what he called the toughest two weeks of the pandemic. "There's going to be a lot of death," Trump said at a briefing with reporters. New York City ordered to better protect Rikers jail officers

New York City must provide corrections officers at Rikers Island jail with protective masks, monitor their temperatures for signs of coronavirus and increase sanitation of their work spaces after dozens of infections at the facility, a judge has ruled. Officers assigned to work areas housing inmates who have COVID-19, where there are prisoners showing symptoms or who transport such inmates must be given N95 level masks, state judge Pamela Brown wrote in her Friday ruling. The Americans defying Palm Sunday quarantines: 'Satan's trying to keep us apart'

Her house sits on a tidy, peaceful suburban street outside Cincinnati. For the past few weeks, she has been doing everything right: sheltering at home and working out of her makeshift office to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. The Ohio megachurch down the road, Solid Rock, has charted a different course. Despite warnings from local and state officials, Solid Rock had been holding its 1,000-strong gatherings in person, and plans keep the church open on Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week in Christian churches. Single passenger flights: The daily woes of airlines, and the crew still working

When Reuters photographer Carlos Barria boarded American Airlines flight 4511 from Washington Reagan National Airport to New Orleans on Friday for an assignment, he was the only passenger on the 76-seat jet. "There were some awkward moments," Barria said. Democrats say Trump pick for coronavirus recovery watchdog is not independent enough

U.S. President Donald Trump's pick for the new watchdog overseeing $2.3 trillion in coronavirus-related fiscal spending is not independent enough to do the job, congressional Democrats said on Saturday. The White House said late on Friday Trump would nominate Brian Miller, a special assistant to the president and senior associate counsel in the Office of White House Counsel, to the role of special inspector general for pandemic recovery. Number of infected crew on U.S. aircraft carrier rises to 155: Navy

The number of crew on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier who have tested positive for the coronavirus has risen 13% in the past 24 hours to 155, the Navy said on Saturday, in the wake of the firing of the carrier's captain. The Navy said 44% of the carrier's nearly 5,000-strong crew had been tested and 1,548 sailors from the crew have moved ashore. None of the infected sailors have been hospitalized, it said in a statement Top U.S. watchdog vows 'aggressive' oversight of Trump administration after intel firing

The top U.S. federal watchdog vowed on Saturday to continue to conduct "aggressive" independent oversight of government agencies, after President Donald Trump fired the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community late Friday night. Michael Horowitz, chair of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), an independent agency in the executive branch and the inspector general at the Department of Justice, said in a statement that Michael Atkinson was known for his "integrity, professionalism, and commitment to the rule of law and independent oversight." U.S. CDC reports 277,205 coronavirus cases, 6,593 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 277,205 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 37,926 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,150 to 6,593. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on April 3 compared to its count a day ago. (https://bit.ly/348yQ0J) Exclusive: Pressed by Trump, U.S. pushed unproven coronavirus treatment guidance

In mid-March, President Donald Trump personally pressed federal health officials to make malaria drugs available to treat the novel coronavirus, though they had been untested for COVID-19, two sources told Reuters. Shortly afterward, the federal government published highly unusual guidance informing doctors they had the option to prescribe the drugs, with key dosing information based on unattributed anecdotes rather than peer-reviewed science.

