Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Pak cleric booked for gathering 400 people for Friday prayers despite ban

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-04-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 15:49 IST
Coronavirus: Pak cleric booked for gathering 400 people for Friday prayers despite ban

A case has been registered against a cleric in Pakistan for gathering around 400 people for Friday prayers at a prominent mosque here, despite a ban on such religious congregations imposed by the authorities to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The deadly virus has infected more than 2,800 people and claimed over 40 lives in Pakistan.

According to the Dawn newspaper, a case was registered against former Lal Masjid cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz and six others for disobeying a government order and gathering people at the mosque for Friday prayers. Around 400 people had gathered at the mosque, the report said on Sunday, adding that police officials deployed around the mosque informed the cleric of the ban on prayer congregations and the misuse of loudspeakers, but he ignored.

Aziz was also charged for spreading fear and inciting people against the state, it said. The case was registered on Friday. However, no arrest has been made so far.

In a similar case, a 'khateeb' (a person who delivers sermons during Friday prayers) was arrested for violating the government order on prayer congregations. The 'khateeb' and his two aides had gathered 200 people in Bilal Masjid here for Friday prayers, police said.

A case has also been registered against the two aides, who are currently absconding, they said. The capital administration has asked police to compile a data on mosques, 'khateebs' and imams who violate the ban on prayer congregations.

A total of 121 cases of disobeying the administration's order have been registered in Islamabad since the ban was announced in March-end. Also, some 424 people have been arrested for violating ban on various activities, including social and public gatherings, riding pillion, driving passenger vehicles and hoarding essential commodities, police said. These restrictions have been put in place to combat the coronavirus crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Eye doctor in quarantine after attending preparatory meeting forTablighi Jamat event

Hyderabad, Apr 5 PTI An ophthalmologist at a state-run medical institute has been placed under hospital quarantine in Telagana after he attended the preparatory meeting for the Tablighi Jamat congregation in Delhi last month and his test re...

Cab aggregator helps 4 Australians, stranded in Jaipur, reach Delhi

Four Australians stranded in Jaipur due to the COVID-19-triggered lockdown in the country, were helped by cab aggregator Ola to reach Delhi, said a company spokesperson. The four, including two women, were stranded in Jaipur since lockdown ...

Olive branches handed out on Palm Sunday in near-deserted Jerusalem

Franciscan friars wearing surgical masks and gloves made house calls in Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, delivering olive branches to Christians who are self-isolating as a precaution against the coronavirus. One of the friars used a loud-hailer i...

Spain coronavirus toll rises to 12,418

Madrid Spain, April 05 SputnikANI Spain on Sunday reported new 774 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the toll to 12,418. The number of cases in the European country has risen to 130,759 after 6,023 people tested positive for COVID-19 i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020